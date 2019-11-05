Tyson Fury Wants to Fight in the UFC, Dana White Responds

Tyson Fury Serious About Fighting in the UFC

It looks like heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury is trying to expand his brand even further. Since his last boxing match against Otto Wallin, Fury entered the realm of the WWE. Now, Tyson seems to be very interested in fighting in the UFC. Aside from his playful demeanor, Fury appears to be very serious about competing in the UFC. However, UFC President Dana White isn’t thrilled about the idea of seeing Fury compete in the UFC heavyweight division.

Fury spoke with a popular media outlet on Youtube. During the conversation, Tyson made it clear that he was serious about pursuing a career in mixed martial arts. He even admitted that he’s already begun to train and MMA legends have reached out for assistance.

Fury on Competing in UFC

“I spoke to Conor (McGregor) and we’re ready to rock and roll,” said Fury. “I also had a message from Frank Mir, former heavyweight champion of UFC, and he said he’d be interested in working with me as well. So, yeah, I reckon we can do something. Big time. Dana, call me!” said Tyson Fury.

Not only is Fury ready for his Octagon debut, but he already has opponents in mind. And, Fury isn’t expecting to have a tune-up fight or fight someone with similar experience. He is shooting directly to the top of the division.

“I’m trying to get that big fight going on with whoever,” Fury said. “Listen, I’m not afraid of any of them. Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in UFC? Stipe Miocic is it? He just beat Daniel Cormier in the rematch, good body shots, (bam, bam) got him out of there,” explained Fury. He continued, “I’d fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweight champions they’ve got. I ain’t afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. Listen, I’m a boxer, but I am one bada** mofo.”

Dana Responds to Fury’s Comments

UFC President Dana White received word of Fury’s interest. Immediately, Dana questioned why Fury would try to pursue a career in mixed martial arts. Not only does it not make sense to Dana, but he also believes it wouldn’t end well for Fury.

Dana White on Tyson Fury attempting MMA: "I don't think it ends well for him" pic.twitter.com/LKKSUSnug5 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2019

“I don’t think it ends well for him. I’m getting into boxing now. Five years ago I’d have said ‘yeah, Tyson Fury, come on over here and let’s do this.’ But it doesn’t make sense for him, for his career in any other way,” said Dana.

Dana doesn’t seem thrilled about the idea of Fury stepping into a UFC cage. However, White has been adamant about his venture into boxing with Zuffa Boxing. It’s possible that Fury could face a fighter in the UFC under the Zuffa Boxing banner in a boxing match.

Unfortunately for Fury, that seems like it would be the only way for him to get a shot at UFC heavyweights Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou.