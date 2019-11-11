Tyson Fury Looks Terrifying Training MMA With Darren Till In Video

Tyson Fury Does Some MMA Drilling With Darren Till

Tyson Fury has been quite vocal about wanting to fight in the UFC. Now he is making progress to do so, as he trains with Darren Till.

Fury is one of the most inspirational athletes in boxing history. He managed to pull himself out of a depressed slump, to win back heavyweight gold. Moreover, he is one of the most popular stars in the sport today.

However, he is interested in more than just boxing. Additionally, Fury has expressed a desire in competing in MMA, specifically in the UFC. Just in case you did not think he was serious, he put out a video, training in MMA. In fact, this was enough to get the attention of UFC President Dana White.

In the video, Tyson Fury is getting some work in with welterweight-turned-middleweight Darren Till. Subsequently, the pair are drilling various things that are definetly against the rules in boxing. Furthermore, if you needed more proof, Fury’s management team uploaded an entire 15 minute training session. In this video, the two men are working on sprawling, and ground work.

Now obviously, Darren Till is not the best wrestler in the world. Moreover, he lacks the size of the people Fury will actually be fighting if he does compete. Nevertheless, this is still some impressive work, and a sign that he is truly interested in doing this.

If Tyson Fury were to fight in the UFC, it would clearly be as a heavyweight. There are some less experienced names in that division, which would make for a fine debut. On the other hand, do you see this as a real possibility?