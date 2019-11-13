Tyson Fury Receives Stipe Miocic’s Fight Request, Accepts Challenge

Tyson Fury Accepts Heavyweight Showdown with Stipe Miocic

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury seems to have the entertainment world at his fingertips. Whether it’s boxing, acting, or performing in the WWE, Fury has had his hands in everything. Now, it seems like Fury wants to crossover into MMA. In all actuality, Fury has been adamant about performing in a UFC octagon for quite some time now. And, Tyson doesn’t expect to grind his way to the top. Immediately, he’s called out top contender Francis Ngannou and world champion Stipe Miocic. Stipe also sent out a challenge to Fury, and he’s responded to that callout.

Stipe Challenges Tyson Fury

Miocic recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. During his conversation with Ariel, he expressed that he is more interested in facing a new challenge in Tyson Fury than he is a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier. He heard that Fury was attempting to make his way into the MMA space, paying close attention to Fury training with Darren Till.

Once Fury got news of Stipe’s challenge, he responded. Although Miocic’s interests were peaked by Fury crossing over into MMA, Fury’s response was centered around facing Stipe in a boxing match. He spoke in an exclusive interview with his management company MTK Global. During the interview, he declared he would fight Stipe. But, first, he must take care of Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury Responds to Stipe

The transcript of Fury’s interview read as the following:

“Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it. It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor. “I’m open to that fight so he should come and see me. It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed. “It was exciting training with Darren Till and we get on like a house on fire, he put me through a hard training session and it was really good.”

Potentially Making the Fight

While it’s clear that both men want to face each other, it’s also clear that the logistics of the matchup are murky. First, both Fury and Stipe need to decide if they want to face each other in either boxing or MMA. Next, they would have to figure out a way for Top Rank boxing and the UFC to join forces. Which, shouldn’t be difficult because of their relationships with ESPN. Last but not least, the bout would ultimately have to get signed off by UFC President Dana White. Which seems highly unlikely if one was to judge off history.

However, if the match does happen, would the fans tune it to see it? Let us know in the comments below.