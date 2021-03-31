Fedor Emelianenko vs Junior Dos Santos Being Targeted For Bellator Show In Russia

Since his somewhat shocking UFC release, fans have wondered what is next for Junior Dos Santos. It would appear that there is a move to Bellator in the works, with a potential fight against Fedor Emelianenko being discussed.

Fedor has been signed to the Bellator banner for a while, but he has been flirting with retirement. Having not competed since 2019, the former Pride heavyweight champion has been looking for a big fight to perhaps end his career on.

Juxtaposed to this, Junior Dos Santos is a former UFC heavyweight champion, who was recently released by the promotion after a four-fight skid of all finishes. There are still questions on if he will retire himself, or if he will be picked up by another promotion to compete for a few more years, like he desires.

Fedor Emelianenko vs Junior Dos Santos Being Targeted

Now it seems like these two heavyweight legends could be crossing paths sooner, rather than later. Fedor Emelianenko has repeatedly stated that he wants one final run in Russia to end his career, and it appears that he will be getting his wish.

According to reports, Bellator is looking to acquire Junior Dos Santos, to add to their ranks of heavyweights. On top of that, they want to book him against the Last Emperor, with the contest expected to go down in Emelianenko’s backyard of Russia.

To be clear, these are little more than just plans at this point, with no word for Fedor nor JDS about the bout being anywhere near official. That said, if Bellator does make it to Russia, this will be their first foray into the country, despite making several plans to do so.

However, if they are able to put together a clash between these two iconic heavyweights, it could be a fitting end for either man’s long and storied career. Time will tell how things shape up.