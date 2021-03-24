Junior dos Santos Interested In Bellator Move, Eyeing Fedor Emelianenko Fight

The message to Bellator is clear — Junior dos Santos wants in.

Dos Santos is currently a free agent following his release from the UFC earlier this month. It came following a four-fight losing streak with the Brazilian later comparing the promotion to a dictatorship, given how he had to fight on their terms.

Regardless, Dos Santos is excited to start a new chapter and one destination that appeals to him is Bellator.

The main reason is for the chance to face a living legend in Fedor Emelianenko. However, there are other intriguing options for “JDS” should he join the Santa Monica-based promotion.

“I am a big fan of Fedor (Emelianenko) and it would be something really cool to be able to face him,” Dos Santos told Ag Fight (via BJPenn.com). “I don’t know what his situation is, if he’s still fighting and I know he’s at Bellator. “(Ryan) Bader who called us, who would welcome us, would be very interesting. He’s a really tough guy too. A rematch against Alistair Overeem himself, who always finds a way to get away from this issue. It can be at Bellator, wherever it is.”

Will Bellator Sign Dos Santos?

It would certainly be a smart acquisition as while Dos Santos is clearly past his prime and on a losing streak, he did lose to four of the best fighters in the world.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will get signed by Bellator.

While the promotion had a reputation for being a breeding ground for UFC veterans, they have steered clear of the older fighters — barring special exceptions — in recent months as they look to build their own stars.

Only time will tell.