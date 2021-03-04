Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos Released from UFC

Heavyweight legends Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos have been released from the UFC, via their official rankings. The headline fighters were officially let go from the organization per a report from Combate.

Overeem Release

Alistair Overeem is one of the most decorated champions in MMA heavyweight ever. Winning his first major world title over 13 years ago, Overeem is still on the quest for gold. Even at the age of 40, Overeem believed that he could still make a run at the UFC heavyweight title.

However, during his last outing against Alexander Volkov, he was TKO’d during the second round of the fight. Which, now seems like a catalyst for his release.

A Legendary Career

During his career, Alistair has won both the Dream and Strikeforce heavyweight titles. However, he has yet to capture the heavyweight title during his tenure in the UFC. When it comes to the heavyweight division, being 40 years of age isn’t considered old. The current champion Stipe Miocic is 37 while his immediate challenger Daniel Cormier is 41.

UFC has parted ways with both Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem. More coming to @espn shortly. Overeem news first reported by @MikeBohnMMA. JDS broke the news himself. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2021

Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos were recently informed by the UFC that they were being released, sources confirmed to @arielhelwani. Dos Santos broke the news himself on Instagram, while MMA Junkie first reported Overeem’s release. pic.twitter.com/Szyta5DwR1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 4, 2021

Dos Santos Release

Dos Santos, on the other hand, was able to capture the UFC heavyweight title from Cain Velasquez back in 2011. JDS was even able to defend his title once before ultimately losing to Cain once again at UFC 155.

However, recent performances probably fueled the organization to cut ties with the legendary Brazillian. Dos Santos hasn’t won inside of the UFC octagon since 2019, racking up 4 losses within that span. But, the losses came from top surging contenders such as Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Ciryl Gane.

The four losses marked the first and only losing streak of Junior’s career since its inception in 2006.

Emerging Contenders

Now that both heavyweights have exited the company, new rankings will more than likely see new contenders emerge to the top.

Which new heavyweights will make some noise in the division now that Overeem and Dos Santos are gone?