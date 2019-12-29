Fedor Emelianenko Retirement FALSE ALARM, Will Have 2 More Fights

Fedor Clears Up Retirement Miscommunication

Chills were sent down the spines of fans across the world as Fedor Emelianenko made his walkout to the Saitama Arena. Taking on “Rampage” Jackson, fans were reminded of the legendary moments both men shared during their time in Pride. After Fedor knocked out Jackson in one round, many fans thought it would be the last time they saw the last emperor. In fact, a miscommunication between Fedor and translators gave off that impression. However, Fedor cleared the retirement rumors up quickly after he got out of the cage.

Emelianenko’s Translator Apologizes

Fedor made quick work of Rampage. It took him less than three minutes to put Jackson to sleep. Which, was a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2005. Nonetheless, after Fedor’s victory, his translator made it seem like it would be his last fight. But, in the post-fight press conference, those remarks were apologized for and cleared up.

“The way he said it is, right now he’s doing the tour. It’s his final fights and he wants to do a fight in Japan, a fight in the United States, a fight in Russia. So, for Japan, that was his win and retirement fight in Japan,” said his translator. “He’s not retiring, so it’s my… I take responsibility, I’m sorry if I didn’t translate. I don’t want things to be read out of context.”

The Fedor Retirement Tour

As of now, the plan for Emelianenko is to have two more fights. If all goes to plan, one would take place in Russia while the other occurs in the United States. Basically, in the Fedor retirement tour, he’s just begun the final stretch down the road.

Regarding when Emelianenko will fight next, he made it a point to let people know that he isn’t sure. In fact, he stressed the idea of taking time off and spending it with his family.

When do fans want to see the return of Fedor? And, who would they like to see him face? Let us know in the comments.