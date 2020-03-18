UFC 249 Officially Unable To Take Place In New York, Says Athletic Commission

New York Commission Officially Shuts Down UFC 249 In April

The saga of the most cursed fight in history continues, as UFC 249 will be unable to take place in New York. This comes as a direct order from the New York commission.

UFC 249 was primed to be one of the biggest cards of the year. Not to mention, the main event featured one of the highest anticipated fights of all time. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson was scheduled to be the headlining act, in a lightweight title fight.

Unfortunately, as history has shown us time again, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is a cursed fight. First it was fluid in the lungs, then it was tripping over a wire during media. Now it seems that the bout will be canceled for a fifth time, or at a bare minimum, moved to a different location.

According to reports, the New York state athletic commission has decided to pull the plug on UFC 249 being able to take place in the state. This is a response to the outbreak of coronavirus, and has affected multiple sporting events. This was their statement, regarding the matter:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY.”

For what it’s worth, Dana White was already anticipating some sort of issue like this. However he still insists that the fight will happen, even if it is outside the United States. Khabib’s father even suggested that the event could be held in Dubai, if unable to put it on in the U.S. Although that would come with issues of it’s own.

Do you think we will see UFC 249 actually take place?