UFC President Dana White Has “Closed Door” Venue Secured for UFC 249

Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Still Happen at a Closed Door Venue

UFC President Dana White is hellbent on making sure that UFC 249 happens. From the very moment that the globe spun upside down, White knew that one thing had to be certain. He could postpone as many cards as it takes. Also, he could make sure that fighter health and safety is a priority. But, the one thing he won’t do is make sure that UFC fans get swerved from watching Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson once again. In the past, White said that he was working on securing a venue for the fight to take place. Now, Dana is saying that UFC 249 will happen in a closed-door arena.

Originally, UFC 249 was scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York. However, global unfortunate circumstances have made it impossible to hold such a larger than life event in a city that is close to being on lockdown. Three previous events scheduled before UFC 249 were postponed as well. But, Dana made sure to put the worrying fans at ease but stating that Khabib vs Tony would still happen.

Dana White Speaks to Kevin Iole about Closed Door Venue

White recently spoke to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. The conversation was held on Instagram live via Iole’s account. During the conversation, the men spoke about UFC 249 and if the venue for the event was secured.

“I do (know where we are having UFC 249),” said Dana on Instagram Live. “But I’m not ready to tell you (guys) yet. I know lots of things. … There’s not going to be any fans there. It’s going to be a closed event,” finished Dana.

UFC 249

Of course, it wouldn’t be Dana White without a little cliffhanger. But, fans can rest at night knowing that UFC 249 will still happen. Of course, there are a group of fans concerned about the well-being and safety of each fighter and wishes that the event would be postponed even if White promises a closed-door venue. However, more than likely, they still will watch.