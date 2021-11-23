Dustin Poirier Keeps Up ‘The Good Fight’, Will Provide 300,000 Meals To Families In Need

Dustin Poirier isn’t just fighting for legacy at UFC 269, he’s fighting for charity.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is making big moves ahead of his second title opportunity next month. He is not only preparing for Charles Oliveira, he is also planning to do more good works for his community.

Another Goal In Mind

Poirier’s charity, ‘The Good Fight Foundation‘, has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide 300,000 meals to families in need in South Louisiana.

The Lafayette-native will also put his fight-worn gear from UFC 269 up for auction. The proceeds will go towards the charities. Additional donations can be made on the Second Harvest Food Bank website. A $25 donation will provide 100 meals, $50 provides 200 meals, $100 provides 400 meals and $250 generates 1,000 meals.

“Our goal is to provide 300,000 meals to families in need,” Poirier said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Second Harvest not only helps out my hometown of Lafayette, but they serve communities across 23 parishes with access to food and disaster relief following the immediate aftermath of storms as well as long-term recovery year round. “With rising food prices, a monetary gift is the most efficient way to help Second Harvest ensure families across South Louisiana have a meal for the holiday. $1 can help Second Harvest provide four meals to the moms, dads, and children in need.”

Other Projects

This isn’t the only thing that Poirier is working on for this Christmas season. ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ is keeping it up with more good Samaritan ideas.

They will also donate Christmas gifts to The Hub Lafayette, which provides housing for families. It is also associating with Beat The Streets and their “Gear Up” campaign, which will fund wrestling gear for 3,000 young athletes who need assistance when it comes to money.

‘The Diamond’ continues to shine bright in his philanthropic actions. He was given the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award earlier this year for his charitable works.