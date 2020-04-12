Dustin Poirier’s “The Good Fight” Gives 1000 Meals to Medical Workers in Louisiana

By now, everybody knows of the global virus that is sweeping the Earth and changing the way that everybody is living. Sports are no more. People are suffering. And, supplies are extremely limited. However, there are many organizations out there who are doing everything they possibly can to help as many people as possible. So, UFC lightweight contender and philanthropist Dustin Poirier is doing his part to fight the virus with his organization “The Good Fight.”

Dustin Poirier’s “The Good Fight” has been serving the needs of the people since it’s inception. The Good Fight is a non-profit organization that was started by Poirier and his wife Jolie. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for ambitions surrounding fallen LPD officer Michael Middlebrook, local Acadian Middle School and a playground for disabled children.

The Good Fight Donates 1000 Meals

Poirier also auctions off fight kits to raise money through the non-profit. Another method of Dustin’s services come by way of donations. So, Poirier donated 1,000 meals to the hospital staff in Lafayette, Louisiana to medical care workers who are working around the clock.

We will be donating 1,000 meals Easter Sunday! Thank you all for the support. #fightthegoodfight pic.twitter.com/SbbOEOmzdQ — The Good Fight Foundation (@TheGoodFightFDN) April 11, 2020

“The Good Fight foundation will be teaming up with Deanos Pizza. And, donating 1000 meals to the hospital staff on the front lines of COVID-19 in Lafayette,LA. Easter Sunday & throughout next week. Wishing you all a safe & Happy Easter,” wrote the organization.

Get Involved

Dustin went on to state that there are three major hospitals in the greater Lafayette area. His mission was to feed every employee who has dedicated their time and expertise. Feeding every nurse, doctor, and medical employees were his goal.

The Good Fight will continue its good work to help as many people as physically possible. However, they also rely on the help of the people.