Dustin Poirier’s “The Good Fight Foundation” Donates 1,000 Back-to-School Backpacks

Dustin Poirier is making sure to keep on fighting The Good Fight. In the latest news with Dustin’s charity, “The Good Fight foundation “gave away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Dustin Poirier’s “The Good Fight” has been serving the needs of the people since its inception. The Good Fight is a non-profit organization that was started by Poirier and his wife, Jolie. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for ambitions surrounding fallen LPD officer Michael Middlebrook, local Acadian Middle School, and a playground for disabled children.

The Good Fight Donates Backpacks

Poirier’s foundation has also donated over 1000 meals to medical workers who operated around the clock during the height of the global pandemic. Now, the charity has taken to social media to update on their latest back-to-school drive, which they deemed a success.

“Back to School Supply Drive was a success! 1000 backpacks in less than 2 hours. Thank you Acadiana for coming together as a community & lending a hand. We could not have done this without you! Huge thanks to all of our donors, @servicechevroletcadillac , @donsspecialtymeats, @katctv3, and all of our volunteers who came out to help us unbox, organize & pack each backpack! You guys are amazing & we are so grateful for you all ♥️🙏🏽 Wishing everyone a wonderful & safe school year!”

Continuing the Good Fight

Even without the promised donation of $500,000 from Conor McGregor, “The Good Fight” continues to impact the city of Lafayette. With Mrs. Jolie Poirier at the helm of the operation, the charity continues to raise the bar. As they receive added funds, they continue impacting more lives.

Eventually, the Poirier family would like to extend the Good Fight to others who are willing to make an immediate impact in their community. Although the Poirier’s have done charitable work in other parts of the world, their focus remains in Lafayette, where Dustin feels he can big the most significant impact.