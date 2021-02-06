Dustin Poirier ‘Blown Away’ By Success Of The Good Fight Foundation

With his win over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and his The Good Fight Foundation have a much bigger platform.

Poirier knocked McGregor out in the UFC 257 headliner last month to earn arguably the biggest win of his career.

Given that the Irishman is the biggest star in the sport, Poirier saw his following naturally increase which means his opportunities for philanthropy have only increased as well.

And while the bulk of his work has been for his hometown of Lafayette, Poirier is now aiming even higher.

“I would like to start being a platform where others fighters can do things in their hometowns,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “Me and The Good Fight Foundation have done things outside of Louisiana, but obviously I grew up here in Lafayette, so the bulk of the things we do are in my local, immediate community. “But I would love for other fighters across combat sports, not even just mixed martial arts, but boxers – whoever feels in their heart they can benefit their community to auction things off to The Good Fight or to team up with us for goals and raise money and raise awareness for their fights for goals in their local communities. I think that The Good Fight Foundation could be across combat sports, and do a lot of great things for local communities of other fighters.”

Poirier Latest Endeavors

Poirier’s latest endeavor ahead of UFC 257 saw his foundation team up with The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana to raise money for “Project Learn” where the goal was to provide transportation and tutoring for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The target was “to raise $105,000 or $107,000” and Poirier believes that goal will be achieved very soon.

And with “The Diamond” notably receiving a $500,000 donation to his foundation from McGregor leading up to their UFC 257 contest, another endeavor for Poirier is to build a gym for combat sports in Lafayette.

It will take some time, however.

“With the gym and something of that magnitude and all the moving parts, especially building something with children, there’s so many things that have to be locked and done right and there’s just a lot of things to tie up,” Poirier said. “That process is going to take some time.”

For now, Poirier can reflect on all the good work he has helped contribute to over the year.

“I’m honestly blown away at how much traction the foundation’s got and how much it’s grown over the last few years,” Poirier added. “There’s so many huge ups and positive about the position I’m in now. My charity, just so many things. My platform with The Good Fight Foundation. I have so many good things going on right now. “I’m very thankful and grateful to be in the position I’ve fought myself into and I’m entering my prime. I have lots of great fights left in me.”

You can support The Good Fight here.