UFC 244 Doctor: ” I Fear For My Health And Safety”

UFC 244 Doctor Faces Scrutiny For Ending Main Event

UFC 244 lived up to its massive expectations. From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s participation to the President of the United States in attendance, the event felt larger than life. The main event, however, unfortunately, ended via doctor stoppage. Nate Diaz suffered deep cuts on his face at the hands of UFC’s new ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal. Fans in attendance were livid that the fight ended the way it did. And, the doctor who stopped the fight is facing unnecessary dangerous scrutiny.

Octagon-side physician, Dr. Nitin K. Sethi, stopped the main event bout before the fourth round began. Even after asking Diaz if he would like to continue, Dr. Sethi deemed the cut to be too bad for Nate to continue. After stopping the fight, the crowd immediately let out a sea of “boos” that echoed all throughout Madison Square Garden.

Dr. Sethi is now speaking out on the backlash he’s received for calling an end to the event. He spoke to the media on why he stopped the fight. Also, he discussed the numerous amounts of threats he’s received simply for doing his job.

Dr. Sethi Assesses The Call

“I made an objective call based on my assessment of the fighter,” he said. “Not just the cut, but the overall assessment of the fighter (and) how the fight was going. Once I felt I could not guarantee the health and safety going forward, I had to make a tough call,” he said while admitting he is very aware of Nate’s toughness and refusal to quit. That said, he couldn’t let the fear of boo birds and criticism prevent him from doing what he felt was right,” said Dr. Sethi.

Facing Threats

He also spoke on the way fans have treated him since making the call. Because he called off the fight, Dr. Sethi stated that he fears for his life due to the way he’s been treated since UFC 244 ended.

”I’m a very good neurologist and a very good doctor, and calling me f*cking scum online and calling my office staff and yelling at them, threatening me, I fear for my health and safety. Somebody’s going to get hurt, and it’s probably going to be me this time. People don’t realize what they do when they talk about these things. But that’s the hard reality of this sport,” he added. (via MMA Fighting.)

Going Forward

At the end of the day, Dr. Sethi simply did his job. Using his judgment, he made the call that he believed would be suitable for the safety of the fighter. Calling his office is both childish and foolish.

Hopefully, Dr. Sethi can continue to do his job with integrity, and make objective calls without any fear.