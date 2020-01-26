Nate Diaz Not Impressed By Conor, Will Return “When the Time is Right”

Nate Diaz Plans to Check the Landscape Before Making a Return

A lot has transpired in the UFC after the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. Not only did Conor shake up the lightweight division, but he also made sure to complicate the next steps in the UFC’s welterweight division as well. Just check out the way that both divisional rankings changed since McGregor flatted “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Nonetheless, many people have often wondered what would be next for the Irishmen in the “downtime” between now and an inevitable rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many people have hinted that a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz could be the next bout for Conor. However, Nate Diaz wants to see how things play out before he decides to make his illustrious return.

The Nate Diaz Return Timeline

Diaz is coming off of a loss against Jorge Masvidal. The defeat came at UFC 244 which was marketed as having the winner of the bout win the “BMF” title. Which, was an idea suggested by Diaz after he defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

After Masvidal won the title, fans, and media put on their analysis caps to judge Diaz’s performance. Many thought that the bout ended correctly and Nate had no chance of winning. However, Diaz believed that his face always gets cut up and that he comes alive in the later rounds of a fight.

Diaz on Conor McGregor

Now that UFC 246 is over, Diaz has admitted that he wasn’t impressed with Conor McGregor’s performance against Cerrone. In fact, he put out a tweet after Conor’s win implying that the bout was “fake.” Not exactly motivating enough for Diaz to make his octagon return.

Moving forward, Diaz believes that he isn’t going to rush to figure out what’s next for his career. He spoke to ESPN while in the corner for Chris Avila during his fight at Bellator 238.

”I want to watch what happens in the next few months,” said Nate. ”Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing. So [Conor] didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands,” finished Diaz.

He closed by saying that he would wait to see how things play out before he makes a decision going forward. Who do fans want to see Diaz return against and when? Let us know in the comments.