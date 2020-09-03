By now, fans of mixed martial arts are aware of the official rematch between Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz. Furthermore, their second encounter will feature the same stakes on the line, with the BMF title being up for grabs. As usual, when a box office matchup is made, Vegas comes calling. Masvidal vs Diaz 2 is no different, with the official betting odds opening up with Masvidal as a clear cut favorite.

When Masvidal and Diaz faced off for the first time, it was an unquestionable collision between two major stars of the sport. The event was massive, with appearances from the likes of Donald Trump and Dwayne Johnson, and the UFC created a new belt specifically for the fight, which was said to determine the Baddest Mother F—er. However, the fight ended in between the third and fourth rounds, as the doctor was unhappy with a cut on Nate’s face, awarding the win and belt to Jorge.

Betting Odds for Masvidal vs Diaz 2

Now, the men will have a chance to run it back for the coveted “BMF” prize. Vegas odds have released prematurely for fight courtesy of Best Fight Odds.

“Future Events: Jorge Masvidal (-300) vs. Nate Diaz (+250),” wrote the site via Twitter.

Mixed Reactions

For months, both men have wanted a rematch since their first encounter at UFC 244. The mixed martial arts community was split in half when Jorge and Nate first squared off. Most of the fans thought that Masvidal won fair and square. However, Diaz fans thought that the match ended prematurely. And, that Nate gets cut up in all fights so a doctor stoppage for him shouldn’t be the reason why one of his fights ended.

Mixed reactions across the internet have been expressed since announcing Masvidal vs Diaz II. Some fans are excited about the buzz surrounding the event. On the other hand, many believe Masvidal to be a clear cut favorite who doesn’t benefit from another victory.