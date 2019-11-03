Dana White Okay With BMF Title Stoppage, Rematch Not Necessary

Dana White Fine With BMF Title Doctor Stoppage

Last night’s UFC 244 card was everything that a fight fan could ever dream of. With the exception of how the main event ended, every fight from top to bottom was incredible. The “BMF” title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, finished in a doctor ending their fight before the 4th round due to nasty cuts around Nate’s eye. As a result, fans took to the internet to display their disdain towards the doctor. Also, they expressed their craving to see a rematch. However, UFC President Dana White was okay with the stoppage and doesn’t believe a rematch is necessary.

Dana White spoke at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference. During the scrum, Dana discussed the stoppage that resulted in a TKO victory for Masvidal.

White Initially was Upset With BMF Title Stoppage

White admitted that his initial reaction sided with the majority of fans. First, he thought that the stoppage caused by the doctor was upsetting. However, after he saw Nate backstage, he changed his mind.

“At first, I was b****ing and pissed off and I said ‘They didn’t stop the Tyson Fury fight and that cut was nasty and whatever.’ Then, I walked back and I saw Nate Diaz and his eyebrow was literally flipped over in front of his eye and he had another huge gash under his eye and I started thinking it’s easy sitting over in my chair thinking the fight shouldn’t be stopped,” said White.

Fans love Diaz and his incredible durability. While it’s known that Nate ‘comes alive’ during championship rounds, it appears that concept isn’t enough to warrant an immediate rematch. At least not in the eyes of Dana.

Masvidal’s dominance displayed throughout the entire fight was enough to convince Dana that a rematch isn’t super necessary.

”No. It doesn’t interest me right away,” White said regarding the match. He continued, “It got stopped with cuts and Masvidal looked very dominant and he looked good. He’s looked good all year. He’s had nothing but great fights all year and if anyone is the fighter of 2019 it’s definitely that kid. And I think he’s got some big options coming his way.”

What is Next for Masvidal and Diaz

With Masvidal being crowed as the BMF, what could the UFC’s plans be for their new emerging star? A rematch isn’t in the books, but both parties left the fight with their star power intact.

Let us know what should be next for both fighters after the BMF doctor stoppage in the comments below.