Conor McGregor: Jorge Masvidal Was Fading Against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor Believes Jorge Masvidal Was Getting Tired At UFC 244

Conor McGregor watched the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. In his opinion, the bout was stopped too early.

McGregor had a large amount of interest in the bout between Masvidal and Diaz. Between wanting a crack at the BMF title, to eyeing a third fight with Nate, there was a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, that would come crashing down, as the doctor stopped the fight in between the third and fourth rounds because of a cut, declaring Masvidal the winner.

Following the fight, there were questions as to if the bout was stopped prematurely. Conor McGregor thinks that it was, as he explained in a recent interview with ESPN. As he tells it, Masvidal was starting to slow down, while Diaz was picking up the pace. When asked if he thought the two should rematch, this is what he said:

“Yeah, you don’t know what way Nate is now,” McGregor said. “Whether he wants to do it again. I think we were robbed of it. You can see Jorge dipping. Jorge was dipping at the end of that third round. And that’s where Nate’s only kicking in. It would have been great to see the four and five. We didn’t see it. Look, whatever. We’ll see what happens.”

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he is interested in a future fight with Jorge Masvidal. Therefore it makes sense that this could be a ploy to angle for that fight. Nevertheless, before he can do that, he has to get past Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this weekend.