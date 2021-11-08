Dillon Danis Reportedly Got Slapped By Ali Abdelaziz At UFC 268, Tossed From MSG

BJJ standout, training partner of Conor McGregor, and occasional MMA fighter, Dillon Danis has been taking some L’s lately. That only continued at UFC 268, when he ran into manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Danis has repeatedly found himself in some pretty less than ideal circumstances over the last few months, all of which essentially being his fault. Of course, the most famous of these came when was manhandled by a part time bouncer, getting choked by a man who has never done Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Now it seems that this bad luck followed him to Madison Square Garden, where he was there in hopes of watching the epic night of fights. However, according to a Twitter post from MMAJunkie’s John Morgan, multiple eyewitnesses revealed that Dillon got slapped in the face by manager to the stars, Ali Abdelaziz, backstage at this event, leading to him being removed from the arena.

“Ali Abdelaziz slapped Dillon Danis backstage tonight at #UFC268 according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. Danis was then apparently removed from the building,” he wrote. “Reached out to @AliAbdelaziz00, but he declined to comment.”

Dillon Danis Banned From UFC Events

The issues with Dillon Danis did not stop with just a slap from Ali Abdelaziz. He had been going back and forth with commentator Michael Bisping ahead of UFC 268, saying that he was going to slap the former champion at this event.

He then took it a step further with some tweets saying that he came in contact with Bisping, only for Mike to run away from him. However, Bisping did not take too kindly to this, and in a now deleted tweet, said that this never happened, but what did happen was Danis got smacked around and banned from future UFC events.

“So pathetic. FYI people, dildo was slapped in the face like a b—ch backstage and then ejected and banned from all Ufc events. Haha,” Bisping wrote.

It would not be surprising if this were true, considering all the drama that Dillon Danis brings wherever he goes. Either way, the only thing left to do now, is hope that someone got video of Ali Abdelaziz slapping him.