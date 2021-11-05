Colby Covington Trashes Journalist John Morgan, Orders Him To Do 10 Push-Ups

MMA reporter John Morgan showed up to work today and let’s just say being insulted by a UFC fighter wasn’t on his schedule.

The UFC 268 press conference would take place in New York City on Thursday evening. The action would kick off with MMA’s Junkie John Morgan taking the lead with questions. The reporter would first ask UFC Welterweight Champion on his thoughts about his fight against Colby Covington.

After the champ answered, Morgan would fire off a question to Covington, the challenger, about the rematch.

“You admitted you was a little too emotional last time, right? That was the problem. I’m just curious how you manage that, especially against a guy you clearly don’t like. How do you manage those emotions of fight night to change the result this time around?”

Covington wasn’t too fond of Morgan’s questions at media day, the previous day. ‘Chaos’ lived up to his nickname in his response to the ‘slick’ reporter.

“John, you were getting real slick with me yesterday,” Covington said. “You’re a clickbait merchant. You were saying I was undeserving and didn’t deserve to be up here. Well, guess what? You’re undeserving of getting an answer from me.” “If you want an answer from me get down and give me 10 push-ups right now! Get on your hands and knees! What!? If you want a question take 10 push-ups, flabby butt!”

Morgan wouldn’t drop down and give Covington 10 push-ups as he wasn’t exactly his drill instructor. Instead, the journalist would bust out laughing behind his microphone. The crowd gave a cheering response at the exchange between the fighter and the media member.

