(Video) Additional Footage Shows Dillon Danis Out-Grappled by Security

Additional footage has been released in regards to the detainment of Dillon Danis. As a Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu blackbelt, the video doesn’t showcase the skillset of Danis in the best light.

Dillon Danis Police Encounter

Images of Danis have been hovering about, showing him in an oversized, white, button-down shirt similar to Gangrel’s garment during the WWF Attitude Era. Nonetheless, more details began to emerge about Danis and his run-in with the law.

An image that appeared to be a mugshot for Danis was released on the internet as well.

According to MMA Junkie, Danis was “handcuffed, lifted off the ground, and taken into custody by an officer outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., this past weekend.” The publication also reached out to Seaside Heights Police Department but has yet to respond or confirm the arrest.

Danis Video

Now, an additional video has been released of the detainment. Unfortunately for Danis, the footage shows the authorities shoving Danis in a grappling exchange, where Dillon is supposed to shine.

Danis submitted by a cop pic.twitter.com/zYFpbaGJyA — Ryan ♋📚 (@RyanSpencerMMA) September 22, 2021

Some outlets are reporting that the police apprehended Danis. However, others are stating that the man who submitted Dillion was a security guard who wasn’t a part of the police force.

MMA Career

Danis is a decorated black belt grappler in the world of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. So if the man who detained him was a regular security guard, things aren’t looking good for the professional fighter. Nonetheless, his MMA career to this point is mainly centered around being the friend of Conor McGregor.

Dillion had his first MMA fight in 2018. Since then, he’s gone on to fight a total of two times under the Bellator umbrella. Both contests ended in submission wins for Danis, who calls himself the most excellent grappler in MMA.

As more information is released, we will continue to report on Dillon’s police encounter.