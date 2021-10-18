Dillon Danis Says 9 Guys Jumped Him At Bar, Not Just Bouncer

Everyone’s favorite MMA troll Dillon Danis was recently seen on camera getting choked out by a bouncer at a bar. However he has a slightly different view of the events than the information which came out.

Danis has officially fought more times in the streets than in the cage in the last two and a half years. Unfortunately that one street fight ended with the BJJ standout getting choked by a bouncer who has no jiu-jitsu experience and has a day job as a chocolatier.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Danis gave his point of view on the events that transpired on that fateful eve. He explained that he was going out to a bar after his best friend’s wedding but did not have his ID on him because it looks bad to take pictures in a suit, while you have your wallet.

“Actually (the bouncer) is under investigation. He might go to jail. It is what it is, and you know the crazy thing about this, is that the guy wasn’t even involved in any of this… Basically what happened is one of my best friends since I was 13 was getting married down the shore… We were all drinking, great time,” Danis said. “(The wedding) ended at 10 o’clock so we were like okay let’s go to the city. So we were going to go to Manhattan, but he was like ‘Oh a couple of my family members are at this bar down the street, can we just stop there first?’ So I was like alright, that’s fine, whatever… This was place was like the f—king sh—iest place we’ve ever seen in our f—king life… “We’re on the Boardwalk and we go to walk in and the guy… starts being confrontational and he was like ‘Do you have your ID?’ I was like ‘Bro listen, I was all night.’ Even when you wear a thick suit and you have your wallet in your pocket it doesn’t look good in pictures, you know you have this big square thing in your pocket. So I was like ‘Bro, I’m not going to lie. I’m here, my best friend’s getting married, we’re coming in for one drink,'” Danis continued. “And the funny thing is he’s saying I Googled myself but I just said this is my age, I showed him my passport and my vaccination card. I was like ‘Bro, I just don’t have my wallet on me because we were taking pictures all day, I was at a wedding. I was in a suit, no pockets or anything.’ And he was like ‘Oh f—k, like you think you can do whatever you want, you think I know who you are.’ I’m like ‘Bro, there’s no point in this. I’m having one drink with my friend, and his family, then we’re leaving.’ And he keeps going, he keeps going, and a bunch of them keep going…”

Danis submitted by a cop pic.twitter.com/zYFpbaGJyA — Ryan ♋ (@RyanSpencerMMA) September 22, 2021

Dillon Danis Was Jumped By Nine Guys

The story continues, and Dillon Danis begins to have an even more bizarre explanation for what happened. He said that the bouncer began to get more confrontational, despite him trying to deescalate the situation.

From there, Dillon claims that, despite the fact that only one man is seen manhandling him on camera with two others nearby, he was actually jumped by nine guys. One person kept touching him while he was trying to avoid the fight, but then he started swinging and got tied down by multiple people.

“These guys are being confrontational and I’m like ‘Oh f—k.’ They start talking s—t to my friends and everybody, and I wasn’t with any fighters. I was there with my brother and like a couple guys that are like normal guys at the wedding. If you look up the reviews (of the bar) it says they grope women and they talk s—t,” Danis said. “They start going at everybody and I’m like ‘Come on.’ Then they bring a bunch of the bartenders from inside and it’s like nine people, I swear to god, and they surround me. So it’s like nine people on me and I’m in a leg brace and not allowed to train my foot… So they all start circling me… I’m like this is not the time to fight, my best friend just got married, and I’m like in a good mood, I’m trying to get girls, I’m chilling, there’s no point in this… “This one guy keeps tapping me in my head and is like ‘What happens if I do touch you.’ I’m like ‘Oh my god, this f—king guy bro. Come on. We’re trying to have fun, don’t do that.’ Then he goes ‘Okay, I’m going to do it again,’ and he starts tapping me on the forehead. And he’s like ‘What happens if I do touch you, what are you going to do about it?’ And I was like, alright it’s on. Then a fight ensued,” Danis continued. “I can’t move, I’m on crutches and whatever. There were a bunch of cops there too, like undercover cops. My friend got arrested by undercover cops. Two of them are holding my arms, and I’m trying to hit the guy but they’re all trying to tackle me. Two guys are trying to take me down like a double leg, and I have a brace on, and they can’t take me down. The two guys are holding my arms. Then that dude just jumped on my back and they were like ‘You’re under arrest, stop fighting.’ So I’m like okay, I’m good, I’m not going to fight a cop, I’m not stupid… The crazy thing is that guy is a 300-400 pound dude and I’m one leg, but he just jumped on my back from behind so I thought it was a police officer. My arms are in the air, I was like ‘Why is he not arresting me? What’s going on?’ “After that, we went to jail and they let us go right away because the cops are fans and stuff like that. The cops were on my side to be honest… I think they put me in for like 20 minutes or something like that,” Danis concluded.

What do you make of this depiction of events from Dillon Danis? Is he being truthful, or is he embellishing the details to save himself some embarrassment?