Diego Sanchez Says His ‘Soul Has Been Raped’ By MMA

If there is anyone who knows about taking damage in the UFC, it is TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez. Following last weekend’s event, he addresses what the beating Calvin Kattar took will do for his future career.

Over the years, Sanchez has been in some serious wars inside the Octagon. Not only that, but he has been on the receiving end of some seriously brutal damage, taking countless shots to the head throughout his career.

There have been times that Diego has appeared to be suffering some neurological problems later in his career. He has always been a bit of an odd character, but he has made some bizarre comments and decisions in later years.

Diego Sanchez Has Had His Soul Raped

Over the weekend, Diego Sanchez was watching Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar. He saw the 445 strikes that Max landed on Calvin, and he was a bit concerned to see that damage being done.

Taking to Twitter, he explained that he feels that Holloway took a part of Kattar’s soul that night. In fact, he thinks that Calvin will never be the same after that hellacious beating.

“Kattar Will never be the same fighter Max Holloway just took a piece of his soul!”

Then when a fan pointed out the fact that Sanchez knows a thing or two about taking too much damage, he agreed. he says that he has had his soul raped by mixed martial arts over the years.

“I do! the trauma all differ in size and numbers. The body not the mind changes to protect its self, hence the hestation of the bubble that comes with these traumatizing experiences in that space. “Yes I do know actually. My soul has been raped many times in this business “

While the execution was a bit odd, Diego Sanchez brings up some good points about the damage that he has taken. Hopefully Calvin Kattar will not face any lasting repercussions from this fight.

Diego is set to retire after his next fight, so it is good to see he will not be adding to his brain trauma any more. He has had a long and storied career, and is one of the most legendary fighters of all time.