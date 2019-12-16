Colby Covington Lost CBD Sponsorship Prior To UFC 245

Colby Covington Had Sponsorship Terminated Before UFC 245

Kamaru Usman was apparently not the only loss that Colby Covington took last week. It seems he also lost one of his sponsorships as well.

Covington is abrasive to put it mildly. He has a type of trash talking that many people are not happy with, bringing up dead coaches, and fighting greats who have suffered tragic accidents. Moreover, he has even come from a questionable angle of racism. All of this has led to an immense amount of disdain felt by some.

In addition to causing hatred among viewers, these similar antics also seems to have cost Covington a sponsorship. It seems that CBD company Canafornia opted to terminate their contract with Colby, after he began promoting another CBD company. This came just before his UFC 245 loss to Usman. They issued a press release on the situation, with CEO Paul King giving a statement.

Never seen a sponsor send a press release about canceling an agreement with a fighter before. This is wild. If this is true, Colby Covington really needs to re-think his professional strategy. pic.twitter.com/JRFZKU1kB1 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 16, 2019

“Colby (Covington) and I had become friends, taking trips together to Los Angeles and Jamaica. However without explanation, in December, Colby stopped posting to Instagram and deleted all his prior Cannafornia posts in direct violation of the sponsor agreement. As a result, we dropped Colby before his loss to Usman in Las Vegas. The Cannafornia UFC Fight Team has retained its undefeated record heading into the next big fight in March for rising heavyweight star Jairzinho Rozenstruik.”

Additionally, the press release reveals that Covington demanded more money from them, after promoting another CBD company on Instagram. Therefore, Canafornia will be removing all things related to Colby from their site, and YouTube channel.

It would appear that you can add shady business practices to the list of reasons why people do not like Colby Covington.