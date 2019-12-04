Glenn Robinson’s Daughters Go Off On Colby Covington!

Colby Covington Urged To Stop Talking About The Late Glenn Robinson

Colby Covington has made some harsh comments about the late Blackzillian coach Glenn Robinson. Now Glenn’s daughters are asking him to stop making such remarks.

Covington certainly knows no bounds when it comes to the things he will say. From ruining Star Wars plots, to making jokes about Matt Hughes’ tragic train accident, he has said it all. Therefore, the lead up to his UFC 245 main event has been no different.

There is no love lost between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. As a result, it came as little surprise that their back and forths have been very personal. One such incident involved a comment about Usman’s former coach Glenn Robinson. Robinson tragically passed away, and Covington made a remark about Glenn watching their fight from hell.

Someone who heard these recent statements are the daughters of Robinson. They recent spoke out about these words, and urged Colby to find another way to promote his fight.

This is what they said:

“It saddens us to even have to make a statement regarding a previous distasteful comment Colby Covington made suggesting our late father, Glenn Robinson, will be watching his upcoming fight from hell. However, after careful thought and consideration, on behalf of our family, we feel it is necessary to defend our father’s name. “The death of our father is still very raw. Our family is still grieving from his loss, so imagine the hurt we felt to hear such hateful words recklessly said about our father. “We understand the excitement of building up hype before a fight, but we are sure Colby Covington can get press for his upcoming fight on his own merit and without spewing hateful words towards our father, the founder of the Blackzilians. In fact, our father was the exact opposite of a hateful person. He gave countless opportunities to many people, both personally and professionally. He consistently put everyone else’s best interests before his own. Our father died too young, but we can proudly say he accomplished more during his short life than many others do in a full lifetime. “Lastly, we did not want to make this statement or to breathe more life into someone that truly has no relevance in our lives, but we will always defend our father, his reputation and his name, the one we share proudly.” –Written by the daughters of the late Glenn Robinson”

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Colby Covington made no friends with his recent antics. Nevertheless, this seems like a fair request from Glenn Robinson’s family.