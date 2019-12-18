Colby Covington Is At A ’10 Out Of 10′ Mentally, Wants To Get Right Back To Action

Dan Lambert Says Colby Covington Wants To Get Right Back To Action

Colby Covington experienced the biggest loss of his MMA career at UFC 245. Despite this, his coach Dan Lambert says he is still super motivated.

Covington took on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title over the weekend, in a highly anticipated grudge match. In the end, the fight would be competitive, being even on the scorecards headed into the fifth round. However Covington would be finished with less than a minute left in the bout, suffering a broken jaw along the way.

Although Covington ran out of the cage after the fight, and posted an angry message on social media, it seems he is still positive. According to his coach Dan Lambert, Covington is as motivated as ever to become champion. Speaking with MMAFighting, he gave some insight on the condition of Colby’s jaw and his mental state after UFC 245.

“(Covington) Came back to flORIDA to go see an oral surgeon here to figure out what he wanted to do. “He is a 10 out of 10 as far as what I would hope his mindset would be after a fight like that,” Lambert said. “(Covington) wants to get right back into training. He wants to get back into training as soon as he’s ready health wise. He wants to get back and prove that he’s the best.”

Depending on the state of his injured jaw, Colby Covington could be sidelined for at least six months. Nonetheless, it is somewhat reassuring to hear that he has not lost his motivation and confidence.