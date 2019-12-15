Colby Covington Issues Statement Following Loss To Kamaru Usman At UFC 245

Colby’ Chaos’ Covington Shared His Thoughts On Last Night’s Loss To “The Nigerian Nightmare”

Kamaru Usman battered Colby Covington and picked up a late fifth-round TKO win to retain his UFC welterweight title at UFC 245 last night (Sat., Dec. 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first two rounds, both men exchanged hard jabs, but Usman was ahead landed more body shots at Covington. The third round saw less of offense from both men. Usman tries to get close to Covington as ‘Chaos’ looking for a strike. Usman defended Colby’s assault well and retaliated with front kicks to the stomach. Covington accidentally landed an eye poke during violent exchange; however, Usman recovers and continues the fight. In between the round, Colby told his corner that he broke his jaw.

By the fourth round, Covington came out with more fire and landed some shots, which put Usman in some trouble. But ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ landed a right hand on Covington. ‘Chaos’ responded with a nasty uppercut. Both men continue firing until the end of the round.

In the final round and fifth round, Covington landed some combinations at Usman. Kamaru found his pace and hurled strikes to the body. Suddenly Usman threw a brutal right hand that dropped Covington on the canvas, but Colby got back on his feet immediately. Usman was standing there, landed another big right and unleashed ground and pound game. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in to stop the action.

Following a loss, Covington took to twitter and sends an angry message to referee Goddard saying, ‘you robbed me.’

Covington then followed with another Instagram post saying you can’t slow me down.

” Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream,” he wrote. “Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed. Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet.”

By looking at this picture, Usman vs. Covington scores heading into the fifth round: 39-37, 37-39, 38-38. The impressive thing about Covington was that he fought two rounds with a broken jaw. any thoughts?

As soon the results were announced, Covington ran out of Octagon before being transported to the hospital.

What’s next for Covington is unknown at the moment. Who should he fight next once he recovers from an injury?