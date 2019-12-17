UFC 245: Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman And Few Others Facing Lengthy Medical Suspensions

Covington And Usman Will Sideline For 180 Days Unless Cleared By Physician
UFC 245 PPV event went down this past weekend from Las Vegas. It was one hell of a fight card.
All the fighters from preliminary card to the main event receive their medical suspensions.
The main headliner contenders Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington received a lengthy suspensions. Usman retained his welterweight title after having a five-round war with ‘Chaos.’
“The Nigerian Nightmare” got 180 days of suspension or have x-rays of his left thumb cleared by a doctor.
Colby also received 180 days of suspension or unless broken jaw bone (nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture) cleared by a physician.
Check out below all the suspensions below: (h/t MMAJunkie)
- Puna Soriano: No suspension
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Jessica Eye: Suspended 60 days or until eye injury is cleared by a physician; no contact for 21 days due to cut on the left cheek
- Viviane Araujo: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray/MRI of right hand and x-ray of the right foot and left tibia/fibia are cleared by a physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brandon Moreno: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Kai Kara-France: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Chase Hooper: No suspension
- Daniel Teymur: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Matt Brown: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyebrow
- Ben Saunders: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Omari Akhmedov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Ian Henisch: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Irene Aldana: No Suspension
- Ketlen Viera: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Geoff Neal: Suspended for 180 days or until x-ray of left ribs is cleared by a physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Petr Yan: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by an orthopedic physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Urijah Faber: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyelid
- Jose Aldo: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days [autotag]Amanda Nunes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Germaine de Randamie: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right hand is cleared by orthopedic physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to leg pain
- Kamaru Usman: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left thumb is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
