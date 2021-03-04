Cody Garbrandt Kicked Off Plane After Son Wouldn’t Wear A Mask (VIDEO)

These days we have seen plenty of issues occur with people not following mask protocols on airplanes. However Cody Garbrandt found himself in one such situation, not because of him, but due to his two year old son.

To put it mildly, Cody “No Love” Garbrandt is not the type of guy that you would want to mess with in the streets. Just in case his neck tattoo and general tough guy demeanor was not enough to already clue you into that notion.

While he has lost three of his last four in the Octagon, he returned to form with an impressive knockout win over Raphael Assuncao. Now he is in line for a title shot at 125lb, but he is still looking to earn a 135lb title shot against the likes of Jose Aldo.

Cody Garbrandt Gets “No Love” From The Flight Crew

Recently, Cody Garbrandt found himself in a bit of a difficult situation. He posted a pair of videos to his Instagram recently, that showed the type of troubles he had, while getting on an airplane.

As he explains it, he and his family were asked to leave the plane because his two year old son was having trouble keeping his mask on. He then uploaded a subsequent video that showed the pilots also failing to wear masks, despite the circulated air on an airplane.

“F—k @southwestair got kicked off because my 2 year old son wouldn’t put his mask over his face. This coward flight attendant hid his bitch ass in the bathroom,” Garbrandt wrote, before adding: “Kicking a two year old off a plane ride but your captains aren’t wearing their masks, while we all are full capacity sharing the same air! What a joke @southwestair

Now to be fair, there is no doubt that it is important to follow mask regulations, but it is equally crucial to remember that there are more than one side to a story. That said, the video paints a perspective of Cody Garbrandt being victim to overly strict enforcers of masks.

At the end of the day, two year olds are a bit difficult to manage at times, especially when onboard an airplane. So while you may want to agree that it is important to wear your mask, Cody was likely doing the best he could; not to mention the issue with the pilots.

