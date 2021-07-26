Cody Garbrandt Wants Brandon Moreno Flyweight Title Fight In November: ‘125 Is My Weight Class’

Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno has expressed interest in a fight with former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt. “No Love” says he is interested in this, and expects it to happen this fall.

Garbrandt is coming off of a loss to Rob Font earlier this year, but this was not his originally intended fight. This bout came after Cody was forced out of a flyweight title fight after a rough spat with COVID-19, before a draw between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno delayed the title picture.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former 135lb champ made it clear that this is still what he wants, even though Brandon Moreno is the new champ in the division. He says that flyweight is where he belongs as a fighter, and that this fight will happen in November.

“We’ve been speaking with Ali (Abdelaziz), my manager, Mick (Maynard), Dana (White). Flyweight was what I was supposed to go to over a year ago,” Garbrandt said. “125 is my weight class, that’s where I want to go. November I’ll be ready to go down… We’re already starting to do the weight cut — not weight cut, more just weight management, see how my body feels with the different kind of diet we’re doing.”

Cody Garbrandt Responds To The Critics

A big issue that fans have with the idea of Cody Garbrandt fighting for a title at flyweight, is the fact that he is 1-4 in his last five fights. While he got a win prior to his initial shot at Figueiredo, he lost to Font earlier this year.

However Cody is not concerned with those who think he is undeserving. He says that he was already promised the title shot, and that he has wanted to drop in weight for a while, so he is deserving.

“There’s always gonna be the naysayers and the people who don’t believe you deserve a lot of things, but I’m a former world champion. I fought the top guys at 135 pounds. I was in line for the title shot but I got COVID… I’m deserving.,” Garbrandt said. “125 is what I wanted to go to I just didn’t want to wait… I’ve been eying 125 for a while, it’s time to do it. It just makes sense. If Moreno wants to fight, I think he’s a great champion, a great human being. He’s leveled up a lot in his last few fights. “I like him personally. I was super happy for the kid. The trajectory and career that he’s had, being cut from the UFC, (being the) last pick on The Ultimate Fighter to becoming a world champion,” Garbrandt added. “I think it’s a great stylistic matchup for myself and I finally get to fight at my natural weight where I think I’ll perform the best.”

Brandon Moreno has also expressed interest in this fight, citing the big name that Cody Garbrandt has. So whether he is deserving or not, it seems that “No Love” might find himself in another title fight.