Brandon Moreno Shuts Down Deiveson Figueiredo, Interested In Cody Garbrandt

‘The lord of the flies’ has a target on his back.

Brandon Moreno won the UFC Flyweight title at UFC 263 last month. A flawless performance was held that night against his rival Deiveson Figueiredo. With a gold belt on his shoulders, everybody is wondering who’s next for Mexico’s first-ever UFC champion.

Looking For A Fight

Moreno wouldn’t have a definite answer on his mind, but there is some candidates for his first title defense.

“Anyone. I don’t care.” Moreno told TMZ. “Cody Garbrandt is the one to come to the division. I’m interested in that fight because he’s got a huge name. He’s a possibility. The fight between Royval and Pantoja, that could be a possibility too.”

Though, there is one name that isn’t very interesting for ‘The Assassin Baby’ now. That is the former champ who he dethroned, Deiveson Figueiredo. After fighting him twice in 7 months, Moreno is ready for a new challenge.

The Trilogy Will Have To Wait

Figueiredo would campaign for a trilogy with Moreno in a new video he made earlier this week. However, the champ isn’t biting on the call-out.

He’d like to fight him somewhere down the line, but just not now.

“Yes, but not right now. I think he needs to fight another guy because the last fight wasn’t even close. Submission, domination since the first round until the third round. He needs to fight again with somebody, not because I’m scared or something like that, it’s hard to get scared in this sport. A lot of people are brave in this sport. I think it’s not my next fight. “He’s a former champ so if he wins the next fight we can do something.”