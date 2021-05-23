Rob Font Outstrikes Cody Garbrandt For Dominant Unanimous Verdict – UFC Vegas 27 Results (Highlights)

A bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt features in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 taking place now (Sat, May 22, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Font is moving around a lot as Garbrandt looks to cut the cage. Garbrandt lands a leg kick. Lots of footwork early on. Font connects with an overhand right with Garbrandt stumbling! Garbrandt gets back to his senses before Font goes for a single leg. Garbrandt defends. Font lands a right but a backing up Garbrandt responds with a double leg takedown and gets it. The former champ doesn’t do much on top as Font gets back up and continues to tag Garbrandt. Garbrandt gets another takedown. Font eventually gets to his feet and marches Garbrandt down. Garbrandt ends the round with an uppercut that connects.

I score that to Font. 10-9.

Round 2

Font sees his head kick blocked. Garbrandt takes him down soon after a leg kick. Garbrandt rides on top him to maintain control. However, Font is threatening with a kimura from the bottom. The position is not ideal for him though. Garbrandt appears to be in some trouble but scrambles as Font uses the opportunity to get back to his feet. He starts to establish his jab but Garbrandt goes for another takedown. Font defends well. Font is putting the pressure on Garbrandt. Garbrandt misses an overhand right. Font lands a forearm on Garbrandt as he is having a lot of success now. Garbrandt attempts a spinning back kick before failing on a takedown attempt to end the round.

Clear round for Font. 20-18.

Round 3

Font advances early on in the third round. Garbrandt lands a nice leg kick. Garbrandt lands a combination as Font advances in the pocket. Font is still in control as he has Garbrandt backed up against the fence. Garbrandt misses an overhand and sees his takedown attempt defended. Font now has his back as he looks to earn his own takedown. Garbrandt rolls and gets to his feet as they return to the center. Font connects with a double jab followed by a right. Garbrandt goes for a desperate takedown attempt but Font sprawls and defends well. Jabs galore from Font now. Garbrandt starting to get angry now as he looks to swing. Garbrandt shows some good head movement soon after. Font lands a leg kick to end the round.

Another round for Font. 30-27.

Round 4

Garbrandt connects with a good leg kick. Font is turning up the heat now as he is landing a lot more. Garbrandt sees his takedown attempt defended once again. Not a lot of action since as it’s more or less Font pressuring Garbrandt backwards. Font partially connects with a right. Font now lands a head kick but Garbrandt eats it. More of the same until the round ends.

Once again, another round for Font who just needs one more to get the biggest win of his career. 40-36

Round 5

Garbrandt showing much more urgency now. He lands two big rights and starts to get aggressive. Font shows good composure as he lands a knee and looks to reestablish his jab. Garbrandt connects with a left and follows it with a right hand. Font lands a knee but eats a big right. Font lands a combination. Garbrandt shows good head movement soon after. Both fighters exchange jabs before Font lands a huge uppercut that backs Garbrandt up. Font catches a body kick. Font drops Garbrandt with a right but was likely due to the latter being off balance. Font connects with a big right but Garbrandt eats it as he continues to back away. Font landing much more now as we could get a late finish. Garbrandt pounds his chin in response. Font has landed over 170 significant strikes so far which smashes his previous best. Garbrandt mocks Font. He misses a spinning backfist as Font looks to take him down. However, Garbrandt ends the round on top.

I have this 50-45 in favor of Font.

Official result: Rob Font defeats Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 50-45).

