Charles Oliveira ‘Deserves To Go Straight For The Belt’ Says Manager

With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s apparent retirement, there is a lot of unanswered questions about the top end of the division. Diego Lima thinks his client Charles Oliveira has done enough to earn a shot at the title next.

Over the last few years, Oliveira has arrived as a legitimately elite UFC fighter. Riding an 8-fight win streak, and having a 9-1 record since his move to lightweight, he is one of the best fighters at 155lb.

This was proven big time inches most recent outing, when Charles took on former interim champ Tony Ferguson. He battered El Cucuy from pillar to post, dominating the fight throughout, no matter what Ferguson seems to think.

Charles Oliveira Deserves A Title Shot

With such an impressive streak, it no surprise that Charles Oliveira is close to a title shot. However his manager, coach, and UFC fighter Diego Lima thinks that he should be next up for the title, as he explained in a recent interview.

Not only does Lima was Charles to fight for the belt next, but he thinks it should be against the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, as opposed to Justin Gaethje who was the last man to lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I honestly think (Oliveira) deserves to go straight for the belt,” Lima said. “He’s coming off eight wins in a row, beat Kevin Lee in great fashion and then dominated Ferguson all around—and Ferguson is one of the best of the division, won 12 straight before losing a title fight—so I think Charles is ready and has enough credibility to fight for the belt.” “With all due respect, Khabib ran over [Gaethje]. That must count, and a lot,” Lima added. “I believe Charles’ next fight has to be for the belt against the winner of Poirier and McGregor, not Justin Gaethje. But we know this fight between Poirier and McGregor involves a lot of things. “We know that Poirier winning means one thing, and McGregor winning changes the whole scenario. I think there’s a lot at stake in this fight.”

Do you think that Charles Oliveira should be next up for a shot at the title? How do you see him doing against the other top guys in the division?