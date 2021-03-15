Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje In The Works For UFC Event

The Lightweight division is one of the most exciting and most stacked divisions inside the UFC. The matchmakers have quite the responsibility on their hands trying to pair the best 155lbers on the planet. Ariel Helwani dropped a news bomb on what is the next for the top 10 rankings.

A matchup between #2 Justin Gaethje and #4 Michael Chandler is in the works, according to the ESPN reporter. (30:00)

The conversation that would launch the breaking news would come in reaction to the following Tweet with DC theorizing what fights are next for the Lightweight top 10.

In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler , then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

The former UFC champion went 2/3 on matchmaking, Helwani confirmed. Beneil Dariush vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 is a ‘done deal’ according to Helwani. Cormier’s superb picks would find further success as Helwani reported that Chandler vs Gaethje was indeed in the works for a UFC event later this year.

The date and location are unknown at the time, but it is targeted to happen next.

Michael Chandler is coming off a rapid-fire debut against Dan Hooker. It only took the former Bellator champion 1 round to dispatch of ‘The Hangman’ via strikes. He would later stake his claim at the lightweight title, calling out Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov after his co-main event win at UFC 257.

On the other side, Justin Gaethje is targeted to return almost 6 months after his title unification loss to the undefeated Nurmagomedov. Gaethje’s 4-fight win streak would be snapped with dreams of becoming the undisputed UFC champion of the world ultimately crushed. “The Highlight” looks to get back on the reel with a win over top ranked newcomer, Michael Chandler.