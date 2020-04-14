Coach Mike Winkeljohn Wants “Big Money” Fights for Carlos Condit Going Forward

Carlos Condit has been in some of mixed martial arts most legendary battles. With the wars that he’s been in, the time has finally come for Condit to cash in on those wars. Now that Carlos is a respected veteran in the game, he still has not lost his desire to fight. However, instead of fighting for a chance at UFC gold, Condit is more interested in money fights these days.

At least according to his coach Mike Winkeljohn. As stated previously, Condit has been one-half of some of MMA’s most brutal yet close decision fights. His fights again Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, and Georges St Pierre are some of the most memorable wars in UFC history. However, Condit was also on the losing side in all three of those bouts.

Currently, Condit is on a five-fight losing streak and hasn’t won a fight since 2016. With the amount of mileage on his body plus his recent struggles, most fighters would think about hanging up the gloves. However, Condit plans to continue fighting. And, Condit is shifting his interests to money fights according to Winkeljohn.

Mike Winkeljohn Speaks on Carlos Condit and Money Fights

Winkeljohn spoke to BjPenn in regards to Condit’s current career. He spoke about if Carlos will keep fighting, and the direction that he will more than likely be heading.

“Carlos is all about challenging himself. I haven’t had a conversation with him about it but my guess would be he wants big fights,” he explained. “For him, I want him to get a money fight as I want Carlos Condit to make some big money as he has done so much in the UFC so I’d love for him to get that back. Carlos just wants to fight anybody,” said couch wink.

Deserving a Money Fight

Do fans believe that Condit deserves money fights off of his legacy alone? Or, does his current losing streak make deserving a money fight seem less likely to happen?