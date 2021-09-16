Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit Retires From MMA

Carlos Condit has called time on his mixed martial arts career.

The welterweight veteran gave notice to the UFC that he would no longer be competing in MMA. Condit’s longtime manager Malki Kawa from First Round Management confirmed the news soon after to MMA Fighting.

Having made his professional debut in 2002, Condit eventually became regarded as one of the best welterweights in the sport.

“The Natural Born Killer” made his WEC debut in 2007 with a 19-4 record and went 5-0 in the promotion where he reigned as their welterweight champion.

Condit later made his UFC bow in 2009 after the WEC was absorbed into the promotion and while he lost a split decision to Martin Kampann, he went on to win five in a row including victories over Jake Ellenberger, Rory MacDonald and Nick Diaz — the last of which earned him the interim welterweight title.

In honor of Carlos Condit retiring pic.twitter.com/24Wo1mc0bd — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 16, 2021

Condit would later lose a unanimous decision to then champion Georges St-Pierre in their title unification clash. However, it was competitive with Condit dropping “GSP” with a head kick combination.

The 37-year-old would alternate between wins and losses before losing a razor-thin split decision to Robbie Lawler in their welterweight title fight in 2017 — a fight many believe Condit should have won.

From there, Condit ended up on a five-fight losing streak. He enjoyed a small two-fight winning streak recently with wins over Court McGee and Matt Brown before he was ultimately outpointed by Max Griffin in July in what is now his last professional fight.

Condit retires with a 32-14 record with 28 of those victories impressively coming by knockout or submission.