Jon Jones Rips Into Mike Winkeljohn For Harassing Coaches Still Working With Him

Jon Jones went on one of his classic Twitter rants — and this one was a pretty big one.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion targeted former head coach Mike Winkeljohn and claimed the latter was harassing coaches who were still working with Jones.

Jones is notably no longer allowed to train at JacksonWinkMMA after his arrest following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in September. Jones was charged with domestic battery among other charges.

And with Winkeljohn allegedly getting on national TV and mentioning how he wanted the best for Jones, the latter had enough of the hypocrisy.

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard”

Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

He continued further.

“This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole.”

This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him.”

I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“If I was such a monster, he wouldn’t be still trying to monetize off of me being a former student there. There’s a John Jones poster in almost every wall in that building.”

If I was such a monster, he wouldn’t be still trying to monetize off of me being a former student there. There’s a John Jones poster in almost every wall in that building. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

Jon Jones: Nothing Changed Since JacksonWinkMMA Ban

Jones went on to add that despite being barred from JacksonWinkMMA and training at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona, things are pretty much the same.

“Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years.”

Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike”

Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“Bones” also revealed Winkeljohn threatened anyone who trained with former JacksonWink fighter Donald Cerrone.

“‘nobody go to Cowboy Ranch, if I find out you train with Cowboy you can’t train here anymore’ what type of insecure bullshit is that”

“ nobody go to Cowboy Ranch, if I find out you train with Cowboy you can’t train here anymore” what type of insecure bullshit is that — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 2, 2021

It wouldn’t be a Jones rant without a deleted tweet and there was one in particular that got everyone’s attention.

“We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years and now all of a sudden he has morals. Get out of here”

It will definitely be interesting to see what Winkeljohn has to say in response.