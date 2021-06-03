Carlos Condit Returns Against Max Griffin At UFC 264

“The Natural Born Killer” is set to make his UFC return, and it looks to be an exciting fight. Carlos Condit will be returning to action against Max Griffin at UFC 264, in July.

Condit made his UFC debut all the way back in 2009, after a lengthy championship run in the WEC. He had a few chances to capture UFC gold, but fell short of doing so, only getting as close as an interim belt.

In 2018, it seemed like we had seen the last of Carlos in the Octagon. However he made a comeback in 2020, and is now on a two-fight winning streak after wins over Court McGee, and a January victory over Matt Brown.

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin Set For UFC 264

Now it seems that Carlos Condit will be having his second fight of the year as he is set to compete on July 10th. According to reports, he will apparently be facing off against Max Griffin at UFC 264.

Riding a two-fight streak himself, Griffin is coming fresh off of a big knockout win over Song Kenan in March. If he can get the job done against Carlos, this will be the most credentialed opponent he has gotten a victory over in his entire 25 fight career.

This is certainly a departure from the types of matchups that the UFC has been giving Condit since he returned to action. However with a 5-6 record in the UFC for Griffin, it is impossible to predict just how this fight will go down.

Nevertheless, this is added to an already stacked UFC 264, with a banger of a main event at the top of the bill. This bout will fit on the same card as the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Who do you see winning this fight between Carlos Condit and Max Griffin?