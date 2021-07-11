Max Griffin Defeats Carlos Condit By Unanimous Decision – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight matchup between Carlos Condit and Max Griffin occurred today, July 10, 2021, at UFC 264.

Round 1

Grinnin comes out with a leg kick and head kick to start the fight. Condit and Griffin then circled as they attempted to gauge range. Both men exchanged leg kicks, without either fighter checking the kicks. Griffin attacks Condit’s lead leg with both inside and outside kicks,

As the round continues Condit begins to check the leg kicks, but Griffin lands a clean left that drops Condit. Condit rolls to minimize the ground and pound and is able to get back to his feet. The men exchange a few more shots to end the round.

Griffin takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 2

The round begins with Condit switching stances, A minute passes with little action, Condit lands a high knee. Griffin fires back with a straight left, backing Condit up. The men exchange several combos before disengaging. Condit lands a trip that takes Griffin down, but he bounces right back up.

Condit lands several uppercuts as the two exchange blows on the cage. As Griffin slows down, Condit feigns an elbow and then lands a straight right. Condit picks up the pace and lands

Condit takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 3

Condit starts the round with a high left kick. Griffin takes the center of the Octagon and the men exchange strikes. Griffin lands a hard right hand and Condit returns with a left. As they circle and exchange single shots, Condit lands a big left hook and Griffin returns a massive combo that rocks Condit.

As the time winds down, Condit begins to attack Griffin’s body. Condit shoots, but Griffin is able to stuff the attempt. Griffin lands a massive strike, shaking Condit. Griffin then shoots in on Condit, taking him down. After a brief scramble, Condit gets back to his feet. Condit attempts a guillotine and standing kimura, then changes level to attempt a kimura, but the time expired.

Griffin takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Official result: Max Griffin defeats Carlos Condit via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).