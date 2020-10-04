The UFC is back in action tonight live from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Up next, two decorated veterans face off to end the undercard. Former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit (30-13) faces off against TUF winner Court McGee (20-9).

Round 1

Condit comes out in the southpaw position, McGee comes out orthodox. Body kick caught by Condit, he then lands a left hand. Leg kick lands for Condit. Body kick lands for Condit, the next one is blocked. McGee lands a low calf kick and keeps the center of the octagon. Side kick to the body lands for McGee. Left hook lands for McGee as Condit misses with a right hand. Low kick caught by McGee, he seems to have picked up the timing of Condit. Condit eats a right hand as he enters the pocket. Another right hand lands for McGee. Side kick to the body lands again for McGee. Big left hand by Condit, he drops McGee right at the bell.

10-9 Condit

Round 2

McGee’s nose is clearly broken. Big right hand lands for Condit, he follows it up with a left hand. Jab lands for McGee, Condit comes back with a leg kick. Left hook lands for Condit, he then moves back to evade the punches coming back at him. McGee lands a leg kick and Condit retaliates. Body kick lands for Condit, followed by a right hand. High kick lands for Condit but McGee eats it well. McGee lands aright hand as the round ends.

10-9 Condit

Round 3

Left hook lands for Condit, he then blocks a low kick from McGee. Nice combination lands for Condit. Condit catches a kick and trips McGee, but he gets right back on his feet. Condit lands another combination. Condit lands an elbow but eats a right hand in the process. Uppercut lands for Condit, he seems in control of the fight. McGee looks to be aggressive but Condit moves well around the octagon. Spinning kick from McGee misses. End of the round.

10-9 Condit

Official Results: Carlos Condit defeats Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check the highlights below:

