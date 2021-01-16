Carlos Condit Outpoints Matt Brown In Back-And-Forth (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown features as the co-main event of the UFC Fight Island 7 main card.

Round 1

Brown starts things off with a leg kick. Condit responds with a classic combo but Brown evades the head kick. Condit partially lands an elbow before receiving a leg kick. Brown blocks a body kick. Brown gets the body lock and takes Condit down. Condit responds with strikes from the bottom as Brown seems to have been busted open from a previous strike from Condit while they were standing up.

Brown starts to land strikes as he continues to keep Condit down. Condit looks to scramble and threatens with a triangle choke but Brown does well to defend. Condit has more ground strikes despite being on the bottom. Condit partially gets to his feet and reverses with 20 seconds left in the round. Condit lands a couple of strikes to end the round.

A closer round in the end but Brown takes it. 10-9.

Round 2

Condit starts the second round with a number of combinations. Brown connects with an elbow that may have hurt Condit. However. Condit is still advancing. Condit throws a head kick followed by a low kick. He lands a body kick soon after. Brown goes for the takedown but Condit defends it this time. Brown goes for another takedown as he clinches up but Condit defends again.

Brown has Condit clinched up against the fence now but they eventually separate. Condit takes Brown down with a creative takedown this time and is now in his guard. Condit lands an elbow and keeps chipping away at Brown’s body. Condit postures up and lands a couple of elbows on Brown. Condit looks to set up a crucifix but Brown defends. Condit remains on top for the rest of the round.

Clear Condit round. 19-19.

Round 3

The third round begins with an accidental groin kick on Brown. The fight quickly resumes. Condit lands a leg kick but sees his follow-up head kick blocked. Condit looks to land a combo and Brown responds with a takedown attempt that is stuffed.

Brown goes for a takedown but finds himself on the ground with Condit taking his back. Condit has the hooks in and but releases as he looks content to be on top of Brown. Brown looks to scramble but Condit has control. Condit looks to sink in a rear naked choke but Brown defends and gets to his feet.

Condit slips and Brown now enters his guard. Brown is on top but he seems winded with Condit being the one with more active strikes. Condit gets to his feet and separates with an elbow. Condit takes Brown down but Brown reverses and is on top with 30 seconds left in the third round. The fight eventually comes to an end.

I score it 29-28 to Condit.

Official result: Carlos Condit defeats Matt Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check the highlights below: