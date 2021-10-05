BJ Penn Looks To Make A Run For Hawaii Governor

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn appears to be set on making a run for Hawaii Governor.

On Tuesday (Oct. 5), Penn released a video and a statement announcing his plan to give Hawaii its “freedom” back. The former UFC Lightweight and Welterweight Champion has promised not to fit the mold with other politicians. He says his goal is to restore order in Hawaii’s economy.

Here is the social media post from BJ Penn.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life but I would never run from a fight or sell out my people. As soon as I step into Hawaii’s Governor office I will remove All new federal and state mandates that have been hurting our economy, residents, and ‘ohana. We will get the best doctors, medicines, therapies, and health care the world has to offer to fight this pandemic and always keep Hawaii among the safest and healthiest states in the union. “We will get rid of all vaccine passports. Hawaii will be a vaccinated with Aloha and Unvaccinated with Aloha policy for everyone. Same with the masks. We will follow the constitution to the tee. I am not here to fit in with the other politicians, I am here to get our freedoms back!”

Penn has had his share of incidents, which are sure to be hurled at him during political debates. He’s been involved in bar fights and allegedly threatened a taro farmer with a machete. He’s also been accused of domestic abuse and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Penn hasn’t competed since May 2019. The UFC was going to give him at least one more fight, but decided to release Penn after footage of a bar brawl surfaced.