(Video) BJ Penn Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Former UFC superstar BJ Penn has been arrested yet again. Previously, UFC President Dana White made it clear that Penn would never fight in the UFC again. This was due to a major decline in performance, as well as various run-ins with the law. In the latest, Penn was arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to the Hawaiian Police Department.

Details of BJ Penn DUI Arrest

News of the arrest was first reported by MMA Fighting. The publication retrieved video footage of Penn being arrested, screaming as policemen escorted him inside the back of a Police car.

BJ Penn clearly drunk as he’s arrested. I hope he receives the assistance he needs… pic.twitter.com/5Idv7tXSl7 — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) January 25, 2021

The official police report surfaced online. The reports were on par with the previous news reported about Penn’s arrest.

Jay Penn of Hilo, also known as BJ Penn, was arrested Saturday, January 23, 2021, for operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. About 4:51 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Hawai‘i Police Department officers from the Hamakua district responded to a report of a reckless driver on a business property in Honoka’a. Upon arriving on scene, police learned through witnesses that Penn had arrived at the business earlier in a gray Toyota pickup truck. Prior to police arrival, the 42-year-old was observed talking loudly towards employees and later drove off the property in a reckless manner. While officers were at the scene speaking with the business employees about the incident, they observed Penn return to the property. Officers contacted Penn and observing signs of impairment, arrested him for operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Penn was later released pending further investigation.

Penn’s Legal Issues

Penn has been linked to a host of videos where he was seen participating in street fights with civilians. Furthermore, the released videos of Penn show him in multiple altercations on several occasions outside of bars in Hawaii. Footage of the events was captured by TMZ for the public to consume.

Along with the bar fights, Penn is also currently in the midst of a domestic violence case. Penn’s former partner Shealen Uaiwa filed a restraining order against him in October 2018.

Uaiwa stated in the order that Penn threatened to kick her mother out of their home with extremely abusive language. She also stated that Penn said that he would kill her family members. Furthermore, wrestling her down to the ground in front of their children.

Penn was released from the UFC.