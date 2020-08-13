Chop! Chop! The UFC is once again reevaluating its roster in order to trim down the number of current fighters in order to make room for new prospects. Sometimes, a losing skid could be the primary factor that causes the UFC to cut roster members. This time, the organization has cut two long time roster members in Evan Dunham and Bethe Correia.

Latest UFC Roster Cuts

UFC officials have confirmed to MMA media that both Dunham and Corriea have been cut by the organization. However, UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa announced that he was cut by the organization as well. Last month, the UFC cut Timo Feucht, who was one of the newest additions to the UFC roster. Furthermore, Max Rohskopf saw his stint with the company come to a screeching halt after taking a fight on short notice, where he ultimately decided to call it quits during the fight.

Bethe and Dunham Cut by UFC

Correia sent seven years with the UFC. During her time, she contested Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight title, losing by KO at UFC 190. Ultimately, Bethe finished her UFC career with 5 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw. As well as one of the most cringe post-fight dances in the history of the company. Although she was able to secure quality wins over formidable opponents, the victories came at an inconsistent pace. After losing to Pannie Kianzad on Fight Island, she was released.

Dunham has been with the UFC for over a decade. However, the 38-year-old veteran has shown signs of aging inside the octagon. Furthermore, he is on a three-fight losing skid with losses against Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Francisco Trinaldo, and Herbert Burns respectively. To make matters worse, all three losses were finishes.

Searching for New Stars

As the UFC continues making cuts to the roster, they’ll hope to find a diamond in the rough in one of their talent pipelines. Whether it’s Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter, or Invicta FC, the organization is always looking for it’s the newest star.