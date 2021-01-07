Bethe Correia Gets Emergency Appendectomy, Shares Graphic Photos

They say that UFC fighters are made up of a different breed. This was perhaps most evident with Bethe Correia recently, who needed to undergo an emergency appendectomy, but decided to share photos of the process.

As far as her time inside the Octagon is concerned, Correia has had a mixed bag of results. She has made it to a bantamweight title shot against Ronda Rousey, but has gone 2-5-1 since getting her first pro loss there.

It is worth noting that Bethe has spent a lot of time fighting the best in the world, which has led to her losses. She has taken on everyone from the aforementioned Rousey, to Holly Holm, Irene Aldana, and Raquel Pennington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethe (@bethecorreia)

Bethe Correia Gets Emergency Appendectomy

Bethe Correia was expected to fight Wu Yanan in the UFC’s debut on ABC, in what is being billed as her retirement fight. However she was forced out of the bout after needing to get an emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

It seems that she has undergone this procedure, and has made it through the other side without issue. Taking to Instagram, she shared some photos of her time in the hospital, including some pretty gnarly ones of her appendix.

“God always knows what is best for us … I was training so hard for this fight however in the middle of the night I started to feel an unbearable pain .I was admitted to the hospital and I was diagnosed with appendicitis . The doctors advised me and my family that it was a severe case and that I would require an emergency surgery . I want to thank the UFC and Dana White for all the support over the years . My last dance and my retirement fight will have to be postponed for a little while , I cannot wait to put on amazing performance for you guys 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethe (@bethecorreia)

Those are some pretty brutal photos, but it is good to see Bethe Correia keeping a positive mindset about this whole ordeal. Hopefully she heals up quickly and gets back to the Octagon for her farewell fight soon.