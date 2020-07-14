Timo Feucht was once one of the newest additions to the UFC roster. Feucht, who is a pro fighter out of Germany, was expected to make his promotional debut for the company during a competition at Fight Island. However, the UFC has taken back its offer to add Timo to their roster after finding traces of a Neo-Nazi past.
UFC Cuts Ties With German Fighter
Feucht was originally supposed to fight against Kenneth Bergh on July 15 in Abu Dhabi at Fight Island. However, the UFC released Timo before he would be able to debut. MMA Fighting was able to uncover the details of Timo’s neo-nazi ties.
Timo Feucht and Neo-Nazi Past
Bell Tower News documented Timo’s ties. In the article, the publication documented different fighters and their ties with extremists organizations.
“When around 250 neo-Nazis and right-wing hooligans attacked the alternative Leipzig district of Connewitz on January 11, 2016, Timo Feucht was one of the 215 people arrested by the police after the attack. At least four other people from his “Imperium Fight Team” training facility were also taken into custody by the police after the raid. Since August 16, 2018 is being heard in connection with the breach of the peace at the Leipzig district court.”
Explaining the Attacks Involving Feucht
“It becomes clear how coordinated and massive this attack must have been. The more than 250 neo-Nazis had gathered outside the weekly, racist LEGIDA march to invade Connewitz in a flash. Within a very short time, they attacked with explosive-like pyrotechnics, pepper spray and other weapons and smashed window panes from shops, restaurants and pubs, destroyed cars and attacked people who were present in the district at the time of the crime. Afterwards, axes and knives were also secured around the crime scene. Such a form of pogroms has not existed in Leipzig since 1938.”
Further Details Regarding Radical Participation
Just a few months later, in September 2016, Feucht and other of his training partners – who are notorious as neo-Nazi hooligans of 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig – were arrested by the police in Gera (Thuringia). Weapons and masking utensils were found. The group of 40 had apparently planned to attack the anti-racist fan curve of BSG Chemie Leipzig, which accompanied an away game of their team there on the day.
They also explained Feuct’s participation is multiple rallies and riots. As well as his coach, Benjamin Brinsa, who organized many of these events. Furthermore, the publication urged for Timo’s large platform to be taken away.
There was a time in my life when I wasn’t the focused athlete and dad that I am now. Yes, I did things in my past that I am not proud of. I was a fanatic football fan and I kicked over the traces. But there were moments that have led me to reconsider who I wanted to be in life. At the beginning of 2018, I received the biggest gift that can happen to any human being when my son Arthur was born. I felt what it was like to have responsibility for another tiny human. I realized that if not before, now was the time that I had to turn my life around by 180 degrees. I want a good future for my son and our family. This was the time I also started training at Allstars in Sweden. It is a big international gym with athletes from every nationality and walk of life. My friend and coach Selman Berisha saw something with me and picked me to become one of UFC contender Alex Gustafsson’s main training partners. Through my development as an athlete, I qualified first for the Contender Series and now I’ve been given the opportunity to be part of this unique UFC Fight Island experience. What makes me sad is that it is because of things I did when I was 19 years old that I should lose the dream of my life even though I have long moved on from what was in the past. I clearly would like to state that I never had any extreme political opinion, but I was a teenager who was young and dumb. Now, I have an Arabic Muslim family member that I am very close with and I train with people from all religions and walks of life. I have an international coaching staff made of Albanians, Brazilians, Russians and Swedes. There is just one thing that I’m asking for: Please don’t judge me based on things that happened almost five years ago. I was immature and hanging with the wrong crowd. Please see what I have sacrificed to make it here. Please see the man I have become. I discovered Martial Arts and that has saved my life. The sport has led me onto the right path. I want nothing more than becoming a role model for young kids who have had to go through the same that I did. @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @ufc @ufceurope #ufc #ufceurope
Timo’s Apology
After the UFC cut him, Timo took to social media with a long post. To make a long story short, he acknowledged his wrongdoings and asked for forgiveness. However, usually, when the UFC cuts a fighter, it’s rare that they climb their way back. Especially for an offense as severe as blatant racism.
