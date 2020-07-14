Timo Feucht was once one of the newest additions to the UFC roster. Feucht, who is a pro fighter out of Germany, was expected to make his promotional debut for the company during a competition at Fight Island. However, the UFC has taken back its offer to add Timo to their roster after finding traces of a Neo-Nazi past.

UFC Cuts Ties With German Fighter

Feucht was originally supposed to fight against Kenneth Bergh on July 15 in Abu Dhabi at Fight Island. However, the UFC released Timo before he would be able to debut. MMA Fighting was able to uncover the details of Timo’s neo-nazi ties.

Timo Feucht and Neo-Nazi Past

Bell Tower News documented Timo’s ties. In the article, the publication documented different fighters and their ties with extremists organizations.

“When around 250 neo-Nazis and right-wing hooligans attacked the alternative Leipzig district of Connewitz on January 11, 2016, Timo Feucht was one of the 215 people arrested by the police after the attack. At least four other people from his “Imperium Fight Team” training facility were also taken into custody by the police after the raid. Since August 16, 2018 is being heard in connection with the breach of the peace at the Leipzig district court.”

Explaining the Attacks Involving Feucht

“It becomes clear how coordinated and massive this attack must have been. The more than 250 neo-Nazis had gathered outside the weekly, racist LEGIDA march to invade Connewitz in a flash. Within a very short time, they attacked with explosive-like pyrotechnics, pepper spray and other weapons and smashed window panes from shops, restaurants and pubs, destroyed cars and attacked people who were present in the district at the time of the crime. Afterwards, axes and knives were also secured around the crime scene. Such a form of pogroms has not existed in Leipzig since 1938.”

Further Details Regarding Radical Participation

Just a few months later, in September 2016, Feucht and other of his training partners – who are notorious as neo-Nazi hooligans of 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig – were arrested by the police in Gera (Thuringia). Weapons and masking utensils were found. The group of 40 had apparently planned to attack the anti-racist fan curve of BSG Chemie Leipzig, which accompanied an away game of their team there on the day.

They also explained Feuct’s participation is multiple rallies and riots. As well as his coach, Benjamin Brinsa, who organized many of these events. Furthermore, the publication urged for Timo’s large platform to be taken away.

Timo’s Apology

After the UFC cut him, Timo took to social media with a long post. To make a long story short, he acknowledged his wrongdoings and asked for forgiveness. However, usually, when the UFC cuts a fighter, it’s rare that they climb their way back. Especially for an offense as severe as blatant racism.