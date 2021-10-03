Bethe Correia Finishes MMA Career, Retires After Karol Rosa Fight at UFC Vegas 38

Bethe Correia walked into the octagon at UFC Vegas 38, knowing that it would be the last professional fight of her mixed martial arts career. After an eight year career with the UFC, we take a look at the career of Correia.

Correia’s retirement fight was last night against Karol Rosa. The fight served as both Bethe’s retirement fight, and the first time facing a fellow Brazillian opponent in her UFC career.

Bethe Correia vs Karol Rosa Retirement Fight

Rosa was able to outstrike Bethe in the fight, despite Correia missing weight , thus making their matchup a catchweight bout. After losing by unanimous decision, Correia finally laid down the gloves inside of the octagon once and for all.

“(It’s a) very emotional moment for me,” Correia said in her post-fight interview. “It’s been very emotional for me, a lot of deja vu moments for me. I can only thank the UFC for all the opportunities they gave me.”

Bethe started his UFC career back in 2013 as a surging Brazillian contender. Prior to her UFC debut against Julie Kedzie, Correia was undefeated as a regional fighter in Brazil with six victories and no losses. During her debut, she defeated Kedzie vis split-decision for the first win in her UFC career.

The Career of Bethe Correia

Correia would go on to string together three consecutive wins, making her a serious contender in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division. As the #1 contender, she would take on one of the greatest female fighters in the history of the sport, Ronda Rousey.

Although Bethe went into the matchup with confidence, Rousey quickly defeated Bethe in 34 seconds with a KO punch, which is the only singular KO punch knockout on her prestigious record.

From that point on, Bethe battled a host of vicious opponents such as Raquel Pennington, Holly Holm, and Irene Aldana.

Correia finishes her MMA career with a total record of eleven wins and six losses.