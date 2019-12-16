Beef Alert Over? Ben Askren And Jorge Masvidal Share Kind Words

Ben Askren And Jorge Masvidal Appear To Squash Their Beef

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal will almost certainly never be friends. However, it appears they have at least earned respect for each other.

Askren talked a ton of trash leading into his fight with Masvidal. Subsequently, when it ended in a few seconds, with the fastest knockout in UFC history, Ben was forced to eat his words. That is precisely what he did too, showing an immense amount of humility in defeat.

Similar to Askren, Colby Covington talked a big game in the build up to his UFC 245 main event with Kamaru Usman. Although when he lost in the fifth round, he had a slightly different approach to dealing with defeat. Covington ran out of the Octagon, and then proceeded to post an angry message to Twitter.

The differences between Ben Askren and Colby Covington were marked by Masvidal. Jorge, who was once a close friend to Colby, posted a message to his Twitter, pointing out these differences.

Shout out to @Benaskren who never tucked tail after his loss. Made no excuses. Took it on the chin and never censored the haters like a coward #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Askren saw this message, and decided to respond, with a tweet of his own. In his message, he reiterated how important it is to take losses as they come.

Sometimes life kicks your butt when you least expect it. Make no excuses and move on. https://t.co/7yfFVoXlsi — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

However, you should pump the brakes on saying that these two are friends, as Askren pointed out.

I wouldnt take it that far. https://t.co/eEh8stsJlz — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

Friends or not, it seems that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have at least gained some respect for each other. While they definetly seem far from grabbing drinks together, it also does not look like they will be squaring off in Whole Foods anytime soon.