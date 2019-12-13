Colby Covington Makes Nasty Comments About Usman’s Family For Criminal Record

Colby Covington Goes After Kamaru Usman’s Family

The beef between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman appears to have jumped up a notch ahead of UFC 245. This comes as a result of Colby’s recent comments about Kamaru’s family.

Covington is known to pull no punches when it comes to his trash talking. This has been taken to a whole nother level in the leadup to his UFC 245 main event title fight against Kamaru Usman. He has pulled no punches, even going after Usman’s coach, the late Dan Lambert.

Things reached an all time low when Covington was speaking with Ariel Helwani recently. Helwani asked Colby about the American Flag suit that he wore to the media events that day. In response, he explained that he chose his outfit due to Usman’s comments about being more American than Colby. Not only that, but Covington called into question the past of Usman’s family.

“Well, Marty’s been saying all these things that he’s more American than me. The only thing more American…there’s nothing more American about him than me. I mean, let’s be honest, my family served in the military. They shed blood for the red, white and blue, this flag. What’s his family ever served besides in the federal penitentiary?”

These comments from Covington are in reference to the fact that Usman’s father went to prison several years ago. Nevertheless, it is certainly a low blow, to say the least. There is no doubt that this will likely still get under Kamaru’s skin.

Kamaru Usman will have the chance to settle his beef with Colby Covington this weekend. They compete in the main event at UFC 245, for the welterweight title.