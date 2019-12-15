Colby Covington Trashes “Fake Ref” Marc Goddard After Usman Loss

Colby Covington Says Marc Goddard “Robbed Him”

The 170-pound belt affair between Kamaru Usman and epic trash-talker Colby Covington headlined the UFC 245 pay-per-view event, which went down last night (Saturday, December 14, 2019) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was an amazing slugfest where both fighters traded heavy blows. Usman seriously harmed Colby Covington’s jaw with a devastating right hand at the end of the third round.

Four frames were closely contested, but Usman dropped Covington in the fifth on multiple occasions and jumped on the top of him. After a barrage of unanswered blows, the referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest.

However, Colby Covington believes “the fake referee robbed him”. The former interim 170-pound king went to his Twitter, where he shared his thoughts on the stoppage, criticizing the third man in the Octagon.

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

Colby was taken to the hospital immediately. His jaw is broken, so he’ll be sidelined for sure. What do you think about the stoppage? Too early call or superb decision?